Mining shares are the top performers on Britain's FTSE 350 index, rising 4.1 percent after the Federal Reserve's pledge to support liquidity boosts expectations for metal demand, with solid reports from some miners also supporting sentiment.

The prospect of low interest rates and possible monetary stimulus in the United States raise expectations that demand for metals will increase, while investors also pile into gold as a hedge for inflation.

Also helping the sector, Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk beat analyst forecasts for 2011 gold production, Kazakhmys met its annual copper output target and Anglo American posted a 10 percent rise in copper output in the final three months of last year.

Shares in the three groups rise between 2.5 percent and 9 percent, outperforming a 0.7 percent stronger FTSE 350 index.

"We had some solid production results out this morning, which have been bolstered by higher gold prices," says Kate Craig, an analyst at Oriel Securities.

"Miners lost 30 percent of their value last year; they might have come back 15 percent but given the Fed's comments ... there could still be some way to go."

