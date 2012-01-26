Shares in Tenaris fall 2.5 percent, underperforming the FTSEurofirst 300 index, weighed by a Mediobanca Securities downgrade to "neutral" from "outperform" for the world's top producer of seamless pipes for the energy industry on reduced earnings visibility.

"The industry is moving to re-focus on fields that hold more oil than gas. But this should require redeployment of people and equipments, with adjustments to the supply chain," Mediobanca Securities analysts say in a note.

"This is an issue for Tenaris .... a shift of the overall drilling activity to oil fields might temporarily mean some volumes lost over the next couple of quarters. Visibility is now more limited."

Reuters messaging rm://joanne.frearson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net