Shares in AG Barr rise 3.1 percent, after the soft drinks maker says it expects a 6 percent rise in like-for-like sales for the full year on a strong fourth quarter, boosted by demand for its core brands like Irn-Bru and Rubicon.

With a double-digit growth rate at its core brands, the FTSE-250 company expects like-for-like total sales in the final quarter to be more than 12 percent ahead of the prior year, and said it was on track to meet expectations for 2012.

"This is yet another strong trading update which highlights market share gains," Collins Stewart says in a note.

The broker, maintaining its "buy" rating on Barr, says that unlike some of its peers, the company has "an exceptionally strong balance sheet" and should be cash positive within the next six months.

Investec is also positive after the update.

"In summary, Barr is set to report another solid set of results despite several challenges and we feel it is well-placed as it enters (the next financial year)," Investec says in a note.

Reuters Messaging rm://brian.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net