Standard & Poor's Capital IQ upgrades banks and industrial stocks to "marketweight" from "underweight", expecting a re-rating momentum for the two battered sectors to continue after liquidity support from the European Central Bank "trumped" the risk of a sudden escalation of the euro zone crisis.

While downside risk has diminished, however, they keep a neutral stance on the broader European equity market, which they are "reluctant to chase", arguing further upside depends on "less tangible" economic growth expectations.

Banks and industrials have rallied around 10 percent and 7 percent, respectively, so far this year, after falls of around 30 percent and 15 percent in 2011. S&P Cap IQ's analysts expect further gains, highlighting leading indicators have stabilised and, in Germany, started to improve.

"It is to no surprise that the most beaten-up (banking) stocks are those that rallied hardest since the turn of the year: the four best performing banks ytd [year to date] lost 63 percent on average in 2011," they say in a note.

"That they have gained 25 percent to 45 percent in 2012 still leaves them trading well below tangible book levels. A similar pattern emerges from Industrial stocks, where lower quality names have re-rated," they add.

The European banking and industrial sectors are up 1 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, around midday.

