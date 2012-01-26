Shares in Mediolanum rise 4.5 percent, outperforming Milan's blue-chip index, after data show the Italian asset manager bucked the sector's trend last month with net inflows for 60.6 million euros.

Italy's asset management industry saw net outflows for 9.5 billion euros in December, industry body Assogestioni said on Thursday.

"Mediolanum's strength lies with those investment products that are fed automatically from clients' bank accounts. So when its commercial network manages to stem redemptions, results are positive," says Saverio Scelzo, Chairman and CEO of Italian broker Copernico SIM.

Mediolanum is more than a third owned by media tycoon and former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Mediolanium stock is up 8.5 percent so far this year, compared with a 5 percent rise in Milan's FTSE MIB index.

To see a story, please click

Reuters messaging rm://claudia.cristoferi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net