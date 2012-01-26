European shares stay strong as stocks on Wall Street trade higher in early trade on an extended easy monetary policy from the U.S. Federal Reserve and on data showing new orders for U.S. manufactured goods rose in December.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares is up 1 percent at 1,050.22 points. On Wall Street, the S&P 500, the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones industrial index are up 0.1 to 0.3 percent.

In Europe, miners feature among the top gainers, with the sector index rising 3.5 percent on hopes of an improvement in global demand for raw materials.

