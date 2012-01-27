European stock index futures point to a slightly lower open for equities, with stocks set to trim some of the previous day's sharp gains, as investors await the outcome of crucial Greek debt talks before chasing stocks higher.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC are down 0.3-0.5 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares finished 1.2 percent firmer at 1,051.72 points, the highest close since early August. The index, which fell 10.7 percent in 2011, is up 5 percent so far this year.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
CAIXABANK SA Q4
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:
Q4 Amgen Inc
Q4 Chevron Corp
Q4 Dominion Resources Inc
Q1 2012 DR Horton Inc
Q4 Ford Motor Company
Q4 Honeywell International Inc
Q3 2012 Legg Mason Inc
Q4 Altria Group Inc
Q4 NextEra Energy Inc
Q4 Newell Rubbermaid Inc
Q2 2012 Procter & Gamble Co
Q4 T Rowe Price Group Inc
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):
0700 DE Import price Dec
1330 US GDP Q4
1330 US PCE Q4
1330 US core PCE Q4
1455 US Mich sent Jan
