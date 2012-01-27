European stock index futures point to a slightly lower open for equities, with stocks set to trim some of the previous day's sharp gains, as investors await the outcome of crucial Greek debt talks before chasing stocks higher.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC are down 0.3-0.5 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares finished 1.2 percent firmer at 1,051.72 points, the highest close since early August. The index, which fell 10.7 percent in 2011, is up 5 percent so far this year.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

CAIXABANK SA Q4

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:

Q4 Amgen Inc

Q4 Chevron Corp

Q4 Dominion Resources Inc

Q1 2012 DR Horton Inc

Q4 Ford Motor Company

Q4 Honeywell International Inc

Q3 2012 Legg Mason Inc

Q4 Altria Group Inc

Q4 NextEra Energy Inc

Q4 Newell Rubbermaid Inc

Q2 2012 Procter & Gamble Co

Q4 T Rowe Price Group Inc

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):

0700 DE Import price Dec

1330 US GDP Q4

1330 US PCE Q4

1330 US core PCE Q4

1455 US Mich sent Jan

