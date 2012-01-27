French bank stocks are down by around 3 percent, the worst performers in their peer group, after JPMorgan downgrades BNP Paribas to 'neutral' and Credit Agricole to 'underweight'.

"Long-term structural issues remain with French banks," JPMorgan analysts write in a note. "There is still 100 billion euros ($131.57 billion) of further deleveraging required on top of the announced plans."

So far in 2012, BNP Paribas is up 14 percent, Credit Agricole is 11 percent higher and Societe Generale has gained 17 percent, compared with a 12 percent gain for the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index.

Reuters messaging rm://lionel.laurent.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net