Shares in Beneteau shed 8 percent, the biggest drop among the French SBF 120 index index after the French boat maker says it expects sales to drop 10.7 percent to 620 million euros ($815.74 million) in 2012.

Beneteau also sees consolidates sales for 2011-2012 to fall 7.2 precent to 855 million euros, while the operating profit should come out at 12 million euros.

"In an economic environment marked by anxiety and by clients' waiting game, the group confirms counting on a 20 percent drop in the overall boat market, and their own outperformance of around 10 percent drop," Annie Bonal, an analyst at Gilbert Dupont, says in a note.

Beneteau shares have gained 1.5 percent so far this year, giving the company a market value of around 667 million euros.

