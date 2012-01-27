Shares in Intercontinental Hotels (IHG) fall 2.5 percent, the biggest faller on the FTSE 100, as UBS cuts its rating on the hotelier to "sell" from "neutral", following its recent strong gains. Since November, IHG has risen 35 percent.

"We remain relatively cautious on European hotel stocks for 2012. We currently expect modest positive RevPar (revenue per average room) growth in 2012-13, but uncertainty remains and the slowing occupancy growth has often historically led to stock underperformance," UBS says.

The bank says IHG is well placed geographically and still expects earnings per share growth of around 4 percent over 2012-13 and a strong possibility of a special dividend in 2012, but reckons these factors are more than priced in.

Whitbread remains UBS's top pick in the sector. While Accor is the most exposed to European weakness, the bank says the current valuation would suggest extremely negative assumptions are already priced in.

