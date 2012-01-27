Shares in Imperial Tobacco rise 1.6 percent, among the biggest gainers on the FTSE 100, helped by a Citigroup note in which it repeats its "buy" rating on the firm and raises its target price to 2,570 pence from 2,550 pence, saying the recent share price weakness has been overdone.

The FTSE is trading down around 0.3 percent, but consumer staples are the top sectoral gainer and Imperial is adding most points to the index, Thomson Reuters data shows.

Citi says in the past 10 years, Imperial has risen every single December, with an average rise of 7 percent. However, it usually falls in January, with an average decline of 3 percent, as investors start the year with a pro-cyclical tilt.

"This year the trend has been particularly marked, but we think it represents a good opportunity to buy into a company that's now at about 11 times (current year) 2012 price earnings and where earnings growth is both decent (about 8-9 percent ex-currency) and very secure," Citi says in a note.

Ahead of Imperial's first-quarter 2012 trading statement, Citi lowers its earnings per share estimates by about 1 percent but says this is solely for the weakness of the euro. It expects volume and sales trends to be weak but it does not think this is particularly significant.

