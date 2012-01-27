January's reversal of the prior year's trends has been the most extreme since 1975, with all elements of the market -- style, sector and stock -- affected, analysts at UBS say in a note.

Price momentum has performed worst, with beta, smallcaps and value investing working well -- "the inverse of last year". Miners and banks, "last year's laggards", are performing best and pharma and consumer, the winners from 2011, performing worst.

In spite of the rally and improving fundamentals, UBS says it is "somewhat cautious in the near term.

"Short-term indicators suggest sentiment has shifted into the bullish camp and economic surprises are now looking stretched. It will be difficult to maintain the pace of positive newsflow and we fear the market's focus may soon return to the implications of the Eurozone sovereign debt crisis."

The bank adds Whitbread to its "UK '1st XI', based on its capex-led growth story", and removes British Land after its recent strong performance.

Reuters messaging rm://simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net