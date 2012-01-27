German automakers are set to see solid top-line growth in the medium-term, thanks to demand from Asia and the United States, good financing capacity as well as positive developments in the foreign exchange markets, analysts at Citigroup say in a note.

"The global auto industry is expanding in Asia and emerging markets, and recovering strongly in the US. The maths of German car names exposure to these growth poles, while being relatively insulated in Europe by their German domestic base, should support expanding top-line at each of these names," they say.

Citi says their "superior financing capacity" is a clear competitive advantage, with a cost of borrowing around 200 basis points to 400bps cheaper than some key rivals - and cheaper than many banks.

That "carries material advantages in eg Germany or parts of the US where captive financing penetration is more than 50 percent and more than 70 percent respectively."

Citi's top choice is Daimler. "We argue that the market has incorrectly interpreted recent below benchmark performance at Daimler as representing structural rather that cyclical characteristics ... Daimler is as exposed to positive upscale trends as any other German, and will shortly reach its product sweetpoint," he says.

Daimler shares are down 0.3 percent, slightly underperforming a flat German blue chip index. The shares are up almost 50 percent since end-November, when they hit a 28-month low. The STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts has won 37 percent since end-November.

BMW shares rise 0.4 percent, Volkswagen drops 0.1 percent and MAN gains 0.9 percent. The sector index is down 0.1 percent.

