Citi analysts, becoming increasingly confident in a U.S. recovery, recommend investors buy into European stocks such as Intercontinental Hotels, SAP and LVMH with United States cyclical exposure and emerging market exposure too.

"With the U.S. stabilising and a turn in the global liquidity backdrop, we believe the downside risks to the economy and markets are reducing," Citi says in a note.

"Economic divergence has been, and will remain, a key theme for investors. We have had a clear preference for international over domestic exposure in our strategy over the past two years or so. This has translated into an overweight in emerging market exposure and a small overweight in U.S. exposure," it says.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net