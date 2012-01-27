The FTSE Small Cap index is flat in midmorning trade, while the midcaps firm 0.1 percent, and the blue chips shed 0.1 percent.

Hornby drops nearly 16 percent after the toy manufacturer warns year profit will be below expectations after shoppers bought fewer higher-priced toys in the run up to Christmas.

Printer St Ives firms more than 2 percent after issuing a trading update in which it says it is making solid progress, with group sales ahead of last year, and its financial position still robust.

