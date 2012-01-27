The recent European equity rally is driven by a re-rating of low-price-to-book stocks and as such "bears the signature shape of a junk rally", UBS quant analysts say in a note.

'Value' investing, picking stocks considered underpriced, is now the best performing style, catching up with the United States, Asia and Japan and suggesting "maybe Europe is falling back into line with the global cycle", they add.

In spite of that style shift, there remain large differences in the economic outlook for the regions, leading the analysts to question whether Europe appears to be decoupling from the others.

"Tensions remain between valuations and the economic uncertainty in Europe. Valuations favour the value style, but the uncertainty favours quality. We therefore feel that this recent junk rally may stutter before running its full course," they say.

