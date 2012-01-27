Shares in Nokia shed 3 percent, compared with a flat STOXX 600 European technology shares index, as analysts cut estimates and target prices for the cellphone maker following its fourth-quarter results on Thursday.

Nokia said on Thursday it expected its phone business' underlying earnings to be around breakeven in the first quarter, well below analysts' forecasts, and that sales of its older Symbian smartphones were falling faster than the firm had expected.

A year ago, Nokia unveiled a major strategy shift, replacing its legacy Symbian software with Microsoft Windows Phone. But Symbian phones still account for the vast majority of its smartphone sales.

"I am more worried about the near-term outlook after the report than I was before," Nordea analyst Sami Sarkamies says.

Nordea says they are more inclined to be sellers in the short term as 2012 consensus estimates are likely to fall.

"With the acceleration of the decline of Symbian the company cannot make 2012 consensus expectations," Bernstein analyst Pierre Ferragu says, sticking to its "underperform" rating on the stock and lowered earnings estimates for 2012.

S&P Equity Research sticks to its "hold" rating on the stock, but cuts 2012-14 earnings per share estimates on average by 30 percent due to "a more painful transition from Symbian to Windows".

Deutsche Bank, Nomura and Canaccord lower their estimates and price targets on the stock.

"Declining legacy revenues and a slower-than-expected Windows ramp make a meaningful margin/earnings improvement in 2012 difficult for Nokia," Deutsche analysts say in a note.

