The FTSE Small Cap index climbs 0.2 percent in midday trade, outperforming the blue chips, off 0.4 percent, and the midcaps, 0.1 percent weaker.

Printer St Ives firms more than 2 percent after issuing a trading update in which it says it is making solid progress, with group sales ahead of last year, and its financial position still robust.

Creston drops 21 percent after the communications firm lowers its full-year profits expectation.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net