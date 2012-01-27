Shares in companies such as Richemont and Rio Tinto stand to gain if large institutional funds buy back in to equities after an excessive sell-off on worries about a hard landing for China, HSBC says.

"Fears of a hard landing in China first gripped the market last year and large international funds shouted 'sell!' Our holdings data gives us an indication of the scale of selling - and it was substantial," HSBC says in a note.

For example, it says holdings in Asia Pacific ex Japan and global materials fell to five-year lows and holdings in consumer durables, dominated by luxury goods, and autos in Europe fell to three-year lows.

"The new development is that there are signs that these investors may now be having second thoughts," HSBC says.

It says risk appetite remains at low levels and this opens the possibility that market rallies could become quite extended if they prompt these large international funds to adopt a less defensive stance.

HSBC says that materials (dominated by miners) is its favourite contrarian idea.

Rio and Richemont are both constituents of its Europe HSBC Super Ten portfolio.

