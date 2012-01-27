Shares in Fiat fall 4.4 percent to become the worst performer on the STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts index after U.S. automaker peer Ford Motor Co posts weaker-than-expected results as operations outside North America including Latin America, where Fiat is strong, disappoint.

"The stock is reacting to the U.S. group's worse-than-expected figures," a trader says. "Ford has suffered in areas outside of the United States. For Fiat, there are now concerns about how it's doing in South America."

Fiat will release results on Feb. 1.

Since January 1, Fiat has gained 32.4 percent, compared to 23.7 percent for the European auto stocks index.

