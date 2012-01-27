European shares remain near the day's low after the start of trading on Wall Street, with sentiment suffering after weaker-than-expected U.S. economic growth data.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is down 0.7 percent at 1,044.61 points, having hit a low of 1,042.65. Earlier, it went as high as 1,053.23.

The U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in 1-1/2 years in the fourth quarter of 2011, but a strong rebuilding of stocks by businesses and a slower pace of spending on capital goods hinted at softer growth early this year.

U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 2.8 percent annual rate, the Commerce Department said, a touch below economists expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3 percent rate.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are down between 0.2 and 0.4 percent in early trading.

