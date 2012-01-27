Equities look more attractive than bonds in 2012, helped by still strong corporate balance sheets, favourable valuations and "historically high earnings yields", Stenham Asset Management says in a note.

"The pull-back in equity prices during 2011 has occurred against corporate earnings' reports that have, in general, surprised on the upside, such that equity valuations are now much better than they were a year ago," the group, which has some $2.7 billion under management, says in its quarterly outlook.

Stenham reckons that bonds look much riskier, favouring relative value strategies in fixed income.

Reuters messaging rm://antonina.vorobyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net