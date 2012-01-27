Risk appetite is up for the fourth consecutive week, boosted by prospects of more stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve, strong euro zone PMI data and glimmers of hope in the Greek debt talks, Lloyds Bank says in a note.

Its Risk Appetite Index (RAI) has risen to levels not seen since early autumn, with government bond and forex markets displaying signs of "well above average" risk profile, while equities are "close to average".

"All of the underlying RAI components increased on the week with the exception of corporate bonds," Lloyds notes.

