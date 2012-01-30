JPMorgan confirms its bullish stance on risk assets, arguing upbeat purchasing manager data and monetary support from global central banks can help support the recent rally.

Weak trading volumes, surveys, implied betas and client conversations point to a "very reluctant rally" driven by tactical reasons, the bank says in a note, adding that macro hedge funds seem to be going even shorter equities.

However, the bank interprets these factors "as a sign of how much risk assets can rally further" when sentiment improves thanks to better economic data and central banks signalling even further easing.

It recommends starting to switch from U.S. to emerging markets assets, saying positive data and policy news are coming from outside the United States, where indicators have been mixed and the political scene has become more uncertain.

As regards Europe, JPMorgan says the sovereign debt crisis is transitioning "from the acute to the chronic phase" but it awaits more progress on stimulus measures before committing long-term capital to the euro area.

It keeps an "overweight" stance on German equities and BRICs (Brazil, Russia, India and China), arguing these themes are "less directional", which means they can perform well in both a bullish and bearish environment.

"U.S. equities, credit, and the dollar have started to underperform the rest of the world and especially EM," the bank says. "The case for switching from the US to EM is now clearer. The case for switching into Europe is building, but not fully convincing yet."

