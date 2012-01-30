Shares in RWE, Germany's No.2 utility, rise 1 percent to lead gainers in a 0.7 percent weaker DAX index, as traders point to a note by Morgan Stanley in which the bank upgrades the stock to "overweight" from "equal-weight" on valuation grounds.

Morgan Stanley upgrades the stock saying RWE is one of the cheapest utilities, traders say, adding the bank also raises its price target to 36 euros from 28.90 euros.

