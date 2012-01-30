Shares in Whitbread shed 1.9 percent, underperforming a weak UK benchmark index, as Credit Suisse cuts its recommendation on Britain's biggest hotel operator to "neutral" from "outperform".

"We see risks rising, principally for Premier Inn, which leads us to assume a 2 percent full-year 2013 (revenue per average room) decline and leaves our EPS (earnings per share) estimates 7 percent below consensus," Credit Suisse says in a note.

Whitbread's shares have outperformed the UK leisure sector over the last months by about 13 percent, and it trades on a price to earnings of around 12.6 times, compared to 12.4 times for the sector, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net