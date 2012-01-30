Shares in Zurich Financial Services fall 2.1 percent after Goldman Sachs removes the company from its "Conviction Buy" list, following a strong run for the insurer's stock, and after increased estimates for losses on the Thailand flood and New Zealand earthquake.

Goldman points out that since it added ZFS to its Conviction List on July 15, 2011, the shares are up 17.5 percent.

The broker says it now factors in a forecast net loss for major catastrophes of $250 million in the fourth quarter of 2011. It cuts its 2011 net profit forecast by 3 percent.

But Goldman retains its "buy" rating on ZFS and says it "believes the group is convincingly on track to deliver on its targets".

Goldman ups its price target on ZFS to 283 Swiss francs, from 270 francs.

