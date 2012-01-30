Shares in European banks shed 2.5 percent, with Societe Generale , Deutsche Bank and Lloyds Banking Group among the top fallers, as Credit Suisse reduces its recommendation on the sector to "underweight".

Credit Suisse says the direct earnings impact of the European central bank's (ECB) 3-year Long Term Refinancing Operation (LTRO) appears to be over-estimated, and it expects that the take-up of the second tranche will be more limited by the larger banks than the market anticipates.

"The main positive we see from the LTRO is the secondary effect in terms of time that the ECB has bought to facilitate bank deleveraging, although several tail risks remain as well as regulatory headwinds."

European banks trade on a price to earnings of 8.3 times and their shares have rallied 12.1 percent in 2012 as the LTRO has helped the sector so far avoid a credit crisis akin to 2008.

The banks' performance compares to a PE of 10.5 times on the Stoxx 600 and a 4.4 percent gain for the index this year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

