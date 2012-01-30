The FTSE Small Cap index slips 0.1 percent lower in early deals, faring better than the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 indexes which each shed 0.8 percent.

British charter plane broker Air Partner slumps 18.7 percent as it forecasts profit for the first half, as well as the full year, to be below its expectations, saying overcapacity has led to stiff competition in the commercial jet broking industry.

The warning prompts Oriel Securities to cut its recommendation on Air Partner to "hold" from "buy".

Thor Mining rises 14.8 percent after the company, which is focused on gold and base metal projects and advancing tungsten-molybdenum projects in Australia, announces an overall 25 percent tonnage increase in a new resource estimate for the Molyhil project.

