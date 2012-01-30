Deutsche Bank warns the Europen Central Bank's liquidity support and recent upbeat economic data in the euro zone may have been an "illusory feat", reiterating its preference for European stocks with a global exposure over their domestic peers.

"The (ECB's) LTRO (long-term refinancing operation) might have solved the funding problem for banks, but the need to de-lever is still likely to weigh on credit growth," DB says. "The fall in credit growth at a time of fiscal austerity should prove a significant drag on domestic demand."

Therefore, while recent indicators of euro area growth have surprised to the upside, Deutsche continues to expect further weakness.

The bank remains "overweight" sectors with an exposure to global economic growth, such as auto and basic resources stocks.

It also highlights "self help" stories such as BASF BAFn.DE>, Electrolux , Schneider Electric and Syngenta as companies where cost control is helping margins.

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net