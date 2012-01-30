French banks give up a portion of January's hefty gains and lead European stocks lower after President Sarkozy's restated plan for a financial transaction tax ratchets up the pressure on a domestic sector that faces even more onerous legislation should his rival win in the forthcoming election.

The uncertain outlook prompts a downgrade of Societe Generale and BNP Paribas by Bank of America Merrill Lynch and sees the pair fall 4.9 percent and 5.8 percent, respectively, adding to the more general concerns over the outlook for a Greek debt deal that weigh on the broader market.

"The banks are taking a hit from the return of fears over Greece and Germany's suggestion that the country relinquishes control over its budget policy to European institutions, and things seems to be deteriorating again," says Patrice Perois, trader at Kepler Capital Markets, in Paris.

Merrill cuts SocGen to "neutral" from "buy" and BNP to "underperform" from "neutral", citing the recent stock price performance and "increasing uncertainties linked to the publication of (French Socialist presidential candidate) Francois Hollande's proposals."

Hollande, the front-runner in the election, has said he plans to introduce a series of measures to help cut the country's deficit, including raising taxes on the banks.

"These additional uncertainties comes at a time where the banks are already affected by high funding costs, the costs of deleveraging, an adverse macro-environment and elevated sovereign risks," Merrill analysts write in a note.

Credit Agricole and Natixis, down 5.1 and 3.6 percent, respectively, are also hit by Sarkozy's renewed pledge on Sunday for a financial tax on equity transactions.

"It's another thing that will chip away at relatively fragile confidence in French banks, just as they are, really, in the eye of the storm of the sovereign crisis," says Michael Symonds, banking sector analyst at Daiwa CM.

"It's showing the pressure on French banks. They're viewed as being very tight with the establishment and this maybe goes to undermining that view, suggesting some kind of fracture in the relationship."

Despite the day's pull-back, SocGen remains up 17 percent in 2012, while BNP is up 7.9 percent, Credit Agricole is up 7.7 percent and Natixis is 18 percent higher. This compares with a gain of 7.7 percent for the STOXX euro zone bank index.

