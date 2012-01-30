Shares in Getinge rise 2.5 percent, topping the FTSEurofirst 300 index, after UBS upgrades its rating for the Swedish medical technology group to "buy" from "neutral" following positive fourth-quarter results last Thursday.

"Management held its target of 22 percent EBITA margin in 2013/2014, but indicated it sees the possibility of further improvements beyond then," UBS analysts say in a note. "Margin improvement gains have long term ramifications."

"It is separating the Infection Control division into two entities, focusing on Life Science and Hospital based customers. This is anticipated to improve the flexibility of the Life Science portion of the business and the accompanying reorganisation should help to improve margins somewhat," they add.

