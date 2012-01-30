The FTSE Small Cap index loses 0.3 percent by midday, still outperforming bigger falls by both the blue chips and the mid caps , down 0.9 percent and 1.0 percent respectively.

Charter plane broker Air Partner drops 18.7 percent as it forecasts profit for the first half, as well as the full year, to be below its expectations, saying overcapacity has led to stiff competition in the commercial jet broking industry.

The warning prompts Oriel Securities to cut its recommendation on Air Partner to "hold" from "buy".

James Halstead gains 9.8 percent as the international flooring manufacturer and distributor says, in a pre-close season trading update, that its first-half turnover has continued to grow and, in line with its expectations, will be higher than a year ago, with its cash reserves also increasing.

