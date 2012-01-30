The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.4 percent lower, outperforming bigger falls by both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, off 1.1 percent and 1.5 percent respectively.

Gold Oil drops 12.3 percent after the Latin America-focused oil and gas explorer reports continuing first-half losses, albeit with its loss per share reduced to 0.02 pence from 0.14 pence at the same stage last year, and as an update on its Peru operations fails to excite investors.

James Halstead adds 5.7 percent as the international flooring manufacturer and distributor says, in a pre-close season trading update, that its first-half turnover has continued to grow and, in line with its expectations, will be higher than a year ago, with its cash reserves also increasing.

