European shares extend losses in afternoon trade, led lower by banking stocks, as equities on Wall Street open sharply lower, impacted by the lack of concrete progress in Greek debt talks.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares is down 1.2 percent at 1,028.40 points. On Wall Street, the S&P 500, the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones industrial index are down 0.7 to 0.9 percent.

The STOXX Europe 600 banking index falls 3.4 percent, with French banks among the top decliners after French President Nicolas Sarkozy's restated plan for a financial transaction tax heats up the debate on more stringent legislation in the country.

