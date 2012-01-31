European stock futures point to a higher open for equities on hopes Greece is nearing a debt swap deal with its private creditors, which is needed to avoided a messy default.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and the French CAC 40 are up 0.7 to 1 percent.
EUROPEAN COMPANIES
BANCO SANTANDER SA Q4 SAN.MC
BRITISH SKY BROADCASTING GROUP INTERIM BSY.L
ARM HOLDINGS Q4 ARM.L
VEDANTA RESOURCES Q3 OUTPUT VED.L
XSTRATA PLC Q4 OUTPUT XTA.L
ATLAS COPCO AB Q4 ATCOa.ST
ENEL SPA PRELIM ENEI.MI
QIAGEN NV Q4 QGEN.DE
GFK SE TRADING GFKG.DE
U.S. COMPANIES
Q4 Exxon Mobil Corp XOM
Q4 Amazon.Com Inc AMZN.O
Q4 Pfizer Inc PFE
Q4 Mattel Inc MAT.O
Q4 McGraw-Hill Companies Inc MHP
Q4 Anadarko Petroleum Corp APC
Q4 Mastercard Inc MA
Q4 Aon Corp AON
Q3 2012 Electronic Arts Inc EA.O
Q4 NASDAQ OMX Group Inc NDAQ.O
Q4 Whirlpool Corp WHR
Q4 Broadcom Corp BRCM.O
Q4 CIGNA Corp CI
Q4 Kellogg Co K
Q4 Hasbro Inc HAS.O
Q4 New York Times Co NYT
Q4 Northrop Grumman Corp NOC
MACRO DATA (GMT)
0700 DE Retail Sales
0745 FR PPI
0900 IT Unemployment
0930 GB Mortgage Lending
1000 IT PPI
1000 EZ Unemployment
1245 US ICSC Chain
1355 US Redbook
1400 US C/Shiller
1445 US Chicago PMI
1500 US Consumer Confidence
