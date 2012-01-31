European stock futures point to a higher open for equities on hopes Greece is nearing a debt swap deal with its private creditors, which is needed to avoided a messy default.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and the French CAC 40 are up 0.7 to 1 percent.

EUROPEAN COMPANIES

BANCO SANTANDER SA Q4 SAN.MC

BRITISH SKY BROADCASTING GROUP INTERIM BSY.L

ARM HOLDINGS Q4 ARM.L

VEDANTA RESOURCES Q3 OUTPUT VED.L

XSTRATA PLC Q4 OUTPUT XTA.L

ATLAS COPCO AB Q4 ATCOa.ST

ENEL SPA PRELIM ENEI.MI

QIAGEN NV Q4 QGEN.DE

GFK SE TRADING GFKG.DE

U.S. COMPANIES

Q4 Exxon Mobil Corp XOM

Q4 Amazon.Com Inc AMZN.O

Q4 Pfizer Inc PFE

Q4 Mattel Inc MAT.O

Q4 McGraw-Hill Companies Inc MHP

Q4 Anadarko Petroleum Corp APC

Q4 Mastercard Inc MA

Q4 Aon Corp AON

Q3 2012 Electronic Arts Inc EA.O

Q4 NASDAQ OMX Group Inc NDAQ.O

Q4 Whirlpool Corp WHR

Q4 Broadcom Corp BRCM.O

Q4 CIGNA Corp CI

Q4 Kellogg Co K

Q4 Hasbro Inc HAS.O

Q4 New York Times Co NYT

Q4 Northrop Grumman Corp NOC

MACRO DATA (GMT)

0700 DE Retail Sales

0745 FR PPI

0900 IT Unemployment

0930 GB Mortgage Lending

1000 IT PPI

1000 EZ Unemployment

1245 US ICSC Chain

1355 US Redbook

1400 US C/Shiller

1445 US Chicago PMI

1500 US Consumer Confidence

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

joanne.frearson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net