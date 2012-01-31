UBS analysts have turned more cautious on the outlook for miners as two important signals for commodities have turned negative, they say in a note, citing a preference for Rio Tinto over Antofagasta.

"Capital is flowing out of emerging markets and back to U.S., undermining commodity demand; this, with solid U.S. data, reduces likelihood of imminent QE," they say, adding that "European bank deleveraging is threatening another round of credit stress and destocking at commodity traders and end customers".

As a result, its preference is for gold, thermal coal, iron ore and copper over aluminium and nickel, and its top equity picks are Rio and Kazakhmys , both with "Buy" ratings.

Reuters messaging rm://simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net