Shares in BSkyB gain 2.9 percent, the second biggest FTSE 100 riser, outperforming a 0.7 percent firmer index, after the British satellite broadcaster posts "solid" first-half results.

"Beat across the board and those that sold into these numbers on expectations that they would disappoint will now look to buy back into the long term growth story," Atif Latif, Director of Trading Equities & Derivatives at Guardian Stockbrokers, says.

"The dividend increase will be well received by the market as will the share buyback and revenue growth of 6 percent  and profit margin of 17.9 percent which has surprised to the upside," Latif adds.

Guardian Stockbrokers maintains a bullish stance on BSkyB and looks for upside to its price target of 975 pence, expecting the divergence between the stock's underperformance relative to the sector to come back to parity.

