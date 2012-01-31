Shares in Carpetright fall 5.3 percent as Britain's biggest floor coverings retailer says it expects its underlying pretax profit for the current year to be below expectations and doesn't anticipate any improvement in trading conditions this year.

"We maintain our view that Carpetright will see a recovery when the market turns, but the route back to peak profits is likely to be a long one, given lower sales densities and higher costs resulting from the expanded store base," Espirito Santo, which maintains a "sell" rating on the stock, says.

The firm, which issued a string of profit warnings last year, said sales at British stores open over a year were down 0.5 percent in the 12 weeks to Jan. 21, its fiscal third quarter.

