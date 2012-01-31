Shares in Dixons Retail shed 5.8 percent, the second top FTSE 250 faller, as its chief executive, John Browett, quits Europe's second-biggest electrical goods retailer to join the world's most valuable technology corporation, Apple, as senior vice president of retail.

Browett, who is scheduled to leave the company in April, will be replaced by group operations director Sebastian James.

"This is a blow to Dixons as we think Browett has done a good job of turning Dixons around in the face of an extremely difficult macro-environment (and seen off a competitive threat from Best Buy)," Espirito Santo Investment Bank says in a note.

Nevertheless, Browett will hand over to the current COO Sebastian James and "it sounds like it will be business as usual", they add.

Espirito Santo also points out that Dixons confirmed that current trading is similar to the trends reported at the time of the Christmas trading statement on Jan. 17 and that they are comfortable with current consensus pretax profit expectations.

Dixons Retail's shares have gained 55 percent in the last month.

