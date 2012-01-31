Britain's part-nationalised banks Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland underperform their European rivals, with analysts citing ongoing political pressure on the banks and a bearish outlook statement from Santander UK as reasons for the falls in their share prices.

RBS, which is 83 percent-owned by the British government after a bailout during the 2008 credit crisis, is down by 1.7 percent, underperforming a 0.1 percent gain in the European banking index and a 0.6 percent rise in Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 index.

Lloyds, which is 40 percent-owned by the government after a similar bailout, is down by 2.4 percent.

Evolution Securities analyst Ian Gordon says a statement earlier on Tuesday by Spain's Santander, in which it warned that 2012 would be a "tough year" for the UK banking industry, was impacting Lloyds and RBS, whose fortunes are tied more closely to the mainstream British economy than that of Barclays and HSBC .

Shore Capital analyst Gary Greenwood adds that ongoing political pressure on RBS and Lloyds, with government ministers looking to intervene over those banks' bonus packages, is further impacting investor sentiment towards those banks.

"The government interference is not helping," he says.

