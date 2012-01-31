UBS chooses Spain's Ferrovial and OHL as its preferred picks in the European motorways segment highlighting solid momentum and hefty discounts to the groups' net asset values (NAV) at current valuations.

While traffic prospects weaken due to subdued economic activity, UBS flags good entry points in Ferrovial and OHL shares, which trade at 30 percent and 43 percent discounts to NAV, respectively.

The broker is more cautious on Atlantia, whose cost of capital is highly sensitive to Italian sovereign bond yields, making the share price subject to volatility.

The bank cuts its target prices for Portugal's Brisa, Ferrovial and Atlantia to factor in lower traffic prospects for this year due to subdued economic activity, but it keeps a "buy" rating on all three stocks on valuation grounds.

