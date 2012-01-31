In mainland Europe, among the 277 STOXX Europe 600 firms due to report quarterly earnings, of the 10 percent that have done so, only 35 percent of firms have beaten or met forecasts, against 66 percent that have missed, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

The average reported surprise so far is negative 9 percent, while those still to report are seen posting an average negative surprise of 2.9 percent, StarMine data shows.

In the UK, where 12 percent of the FTSE 100 firms have so far reported full-year results, 83 percent have beaten or met expectations, with 17 percent missing, StarMine data shows, at an average positive surprise of 4.2 percent.

Of those still to report in the UK, the average predicted surprise is minus 0.4 percent.

Among those most represented so far are consumer staples, with over a quarter of results from those firms already out, at an average beat of 2.5 percent. Energy, healthcare, utilities and telecoms are among those yet sectors yet to kick off their earnings seasons.

