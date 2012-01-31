European shares rise in early trade on hopes Greece is nearing a debt swap deal needed to avoid a messy default and as European leaders agreed on stricter budget discipline measures to help prevent further debt accumulation in the region.

Technology shares are the top gainers, led higher by ARM Holdings . The British chip designer, whose technology powers Apple's widely popular iPhone and iPad, gains 6.5 percent after saying it is confident of it will continue to gain market share, after beating fourth quarter forecasts.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 0.7 percent at 1,037.72 points. The index hit a two-week closing low in the previous session.

Reuters messaging rm:/atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

joanne.frearson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net