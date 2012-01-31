Shares in National Grid and SSE rise about 2 percent, among the top gainers on Britain's blue-chip FTSE index, after the companies issue positive trading updates.

National Grid, Britain's biggest energy distributor, says the outlook for the year remains positive as it announced plans to increase its dividend by 4 percent, which Investec analyst Angelos Anastasiou says is "within the range".

SSE, meanwhile, expects full-year pretax profit to grow at a similar level to the past three years, which Anastasiou says will be driven by the increase in retail gas and electricity prices the company implemented last September.

He adds the fact that the company is delaying a subsequent cut in gas prices till March 26 means the current winter is fully covered by the higher prices.

Shares in other London-listed utilities Centrica, International Power and Drax are also up between 0.70 to 1.50 percent.

