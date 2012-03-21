(Corrects day of week that cabinet chief spoke)

Shares in Spanish oil major Repsol climb 4 percent after Argentina's cabinet chief, Juan Manuel Abal Medina, says the government does not want to nationalise YPF, soothing fears that had been weighing on the company's share price.

Repsol owns 57 percent of YPF.

"Repsol has shot up after Medina's declarations on Argentine radio ahead of YPF's board meeting," a Madrid-based trader says.

Abal Medina spoke to Continental radio in Argentina on Tuesday .

YPF is expected to discuss a possible cut to its semi-annual dividend and current payout ratio of 90 percent in order to fund investments.

Reuters messaging rm://tracy.rucinski.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net