Shares in Spanish oil major Repsol fall 1.6 percent to 17.685 euros on continued uncertainty over the future of its YPF unit in Argentina, where the government failed to make an announcement yesterday despite persistent rumours it may take or buy a stake.

"We were all waiting for (President Cristina) Fernandez to announce the famous intervention yesterday. It's the uncertainty that's still weighing, even though we think a negative outcome is already in the price. There's room for upside," a Madrid-based trader says.

