The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.2 percent in early trade, underperforming stronger gains by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, up 0.9 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.

Phoenix IT sheds 6.2 percent as the IT services provider's in-line third-quarter trading update prompts Panmure Gordon to cut its forecasts and trim its target price for the stock to 271 pence from 273 pence.

"More poor news from Phoenix IT; while trading is deemed to be in line - the order book is down, there are new cash exceptionals and the company is taking a provision against a poorly performing Partner services contract," Panmure says in a note, albeit maintaining its "buy" rating on the stock.

Porvair gains 2.5 percent as the filtration specialist posts a 44 percent rise in full-year profit boosted by strong sales at its high-margin metals filtration unit, and says 2012 has started well, with revenues in December and January ahead of the prior year.

"Porvair combines a high return on capital and good cash generation with strong underlying growth that has further to run," says Peel Hunt in a note, repeating its "buy" rating on the stock and raising its target price to 122 pence from 112 pence

