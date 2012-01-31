Shares in Spain's Repsol slide 3.3 percent after Argentine media reports saying that government officials are studying the possibility of re-nationalising the country's biggest energy company, YPF.

Repsol owns 58 percent of YPF, while 25 percent is controlled by Argentina's Petersen Group.

"We see the 25 percent stake in YPF owned by the local Petersen Group as acting as some protection in this matter. However we do suspect that there could be ongoing tension between YPF and the government concerning trends in the domestic oil and gas industry," UBS says in a research note.

Spanish brokerage Renta4 says: "Even though these rumours may be an attempt to pressure oil companies to increase their investments in the country, it's still going to put pressure on Repsol's shares in the short term."

Spokesmen for Repsol and YPF both decline to comment.

Reuters messaging rm://tracy.rucinski.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net