Shares in ARM Holdings climb 5.1 percent to top the FTSE 100 index gainers' list as the British chip designer says it is confident it will continue to gain market share, after beating forecasts for the fourth quarter.

"The sustained strength in licensing revenue over the past 18 months demonstrates ARM's potential to become pervasive across multiple segments of the semiconductor market," Numis says in a note.

The Cambridge-based company, whose technology powers Apple's widely popular iPhone and iPad, and which designs low-energy processors found in nearly all mobile phones, tablets and a host of other devices, said fourth-quarter pretax profit rose to 69 million pounds ($108 million) on revenue up 21 percent to 138 million.

"ARM is guiding sales to be in line with market expectations, but we would see consensus shifting up. We are towards the higher end of consensus and leave our forecast intact for now, but see the stock going better on these numbers and outlook," Investec says.

